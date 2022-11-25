Report: OBJ to visit Giants, Bills, Cowboys (in that order)

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to start making his free-agent visits. And despite all the chatter about OBJ going to see the Cowboys, they’re third on his current itinerary.

Via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham will visit three teams in this order — Giants then Bills then Cowboys.

Anderson also reports that conversations continue with the Chiefs and Ravens.

Not mentioned are the 49ers, who were believed to be in the mix for Beckham’s services. The Rams have disappeared from contention, as have the Packers.

It also makes sense to keep an eye on the possibility of someone swooping in out of nowhere, like the Rams did a year ago. The longer this process takes, there’s a chance some team will say, “Screw it, let’s go get him.”

It’s hard not to think the Eagles are at least pondering the possibility, given the value of keeping him away from the Cowboys or the Giants. Ditto for the Bucs, given that they are surging — and that they have Tom Brady at quarterback.