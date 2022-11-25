Robert Saleh: We’re preparing to face Justin Fields

Getty Images

The Jets have announced that they will have a new starting quarterback this weekend, but the Bears have not made any announcement about who will be taking snaps on Sunday yet.

Justin Fields injured his left shoulder last weekend and said on Wednesday that he’s not sure he’ll be able to play at MetLife Stadium this weekend. Trevor Siemian will start if Fields can’t play, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that he’s preparing to see Fields on the field and will adjust if necessary.

“If he plays, we’re going to hit him. If he doesn’t, we’re going to hit the next guy,” Saleh said, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

The Bears have a practice Friday before issuing injury designations that should provide more of an idea about who the Jets defense will be tasked with hitting on Sunday.