Ronnie Stanley out, Devin Duvernay questionable for Ravens

The Ravens are set to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup, but they will not have left tackle Ronnie Stanley on Sunday.

Stanley injured his ankle during last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he missed practice all three days this week, so it was not a great surprise to learn that he has been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Stanley missed most of the last two seasons with ankle issues and he was out the first four games of this season as well.

Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele both started games when Stanley was out earlier this season.

Jackson did not get an injury designation, but wide receiver Devin Duvernay and tight end Isaiah Likely were both added to the injury report on Friday. Duvernay was limited with a hamstring injury and Likely was limited with an ankle injury. Both players are listed as questionable.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee), safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) join that duo in the questionable group.