Russell Gage, Luke Goedeke ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be without two key offensive players for at least another game.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said in his Friday press conference that receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot) are out for the Week 12 matchup against Cleveland.

Gage and Goedeke both have not played since the Week Seven loss to Carolina. But Gage was able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The Bucs also may or may not have running back Leonard Fournette (hip) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot). Fournette was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Vea did not practice for the first two days of the week but was on the field Friday.

Bowles noted Vea didn’t appear to suffer his foot injury in victory over the Seahawks in Germany, but woke up sore one day during the bye week.

Gio Bernard also may be activated to the 53-man roster off injured reserve for Sunday’s contest. He’s been out with an ankle injury.

The Bucs’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.