Sean McVay: You’ll see on Sunday who starts at QB

Getty Images

We know the Rams will not start Matthew Stafford at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but we don’t know who will be directing the offense.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said at his Friday press conference that “you’ll see on Sunday” who gets the start. Bryce Perkins and John Wolford are the contenders for the gig, but Perkins has been getting the bulk of the work this week because Wolford has been limited by a neck injury.

The Rams have Case Cookus on the practice squad and he will likely be elevated on Saturday as a backup option if Wolford isn’t able to play.

McVay also said that wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) are questionable to play, so whoever is at quarterback could be thin on targets on Sunday.