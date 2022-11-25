Stefon Diggs: Things aren’t gonna be perfect, you keep rolling with the punches

Getty Images

For most of Thursday’s game against the Lions, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen could not get on the same page.

Diggs had three catches for 12 yards while being targeted 10 times when Buffalo got the ball down three points with nine minutes left in the game. Diggs would catch four passes on the ensuing drive, including a five-yard touchdown with 2:40 left in the game. The Vikings would drive for a game-tying field goal with 23 seconds left in the game, but Allen found Diggs for 36 yards to kick off the next drive and the Bills pulled out the 28-25 win with a Tyler Bass field goal as time expired.

Getting the ball to Diggs wasn’t the only way that the Bills offense was falling short before the final minutes and the team lost key players to injuries, but Diggs said the key to the win was the refusal to stop moving forward in the face of adversity.

“I tried to tell the guys everything in the past is the past,” Diggs said, via the team’s website. “We didn’t get off to the best start, but you keep rolling with the punches. Things aren’t gonna be perfect; I’m riding with my guy. We just had to try to get on the same page, every week is different. So reinventing yourself but you got the same mindset and going into that game and we wanted to execute at a high level. Things didn’t happen perfectly but we figured it out.”

The Bills might have preferred a more convincing victory when the day began, but the one they got counts the same because two of their best players showed up in the biggest moments of the game.