Titans rule Denico Autry out for Week 12

Getty Images

The Titans won’t have their sack leader as they take on the Bengals this weekend.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Denico Autry is out for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati, according to multiple reporters.

Autry did not practice all week with a knee injury suffered in last week’s win over Green Bay. Autry has 7.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble this season.

The Titans appear likely to have their starting center back for Sunday’s matchup against Cincinnati. Vrabel said that while Ben Jones is not yet out of the concussion protocol, Jones could be cleared later on Friday.

No one else has been ruled out for Tennessee.