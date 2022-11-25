Von Miller did not tear his ACL, length of absence to be determined

Posted by Josh Alper on November 25, 2022, 12:14 PM EST
Bills linebacker Von Miller went for an MRI on his injured knee Friday and the results ruled out one significant injury.

According to multiple reports, Miller did not tear his ACL during Thursday’s victory over the Lions. Miller was carted to the locker room late in the first half and initial word was that he suffered a knee sprain.

While Miller avoided an ACL tear, he’s not out of the woods at this point. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is concern about his lateral meniscus and the belief is that he will need to have surgery now or at some point after the season.

A decision on that is expected to come in a week or two, so Miller will almost certainly miss at least next Thursday’s game against the Patriots before there’s a firm idea about when and if he will be able to play again this season.

3 responses to “Von Miller did not tear his ACL, length of absence to be determined

  1. That’s good news for Buffalo. Looking at the video it looked like an ACL with the way his knee moved laterally

  2. Artificial turf. Fake grass. Ground up tires in it to simulate dirt. Players refer to it as smoke. God bless Mr Davis for spending the bread to ensure real grass at Allegiant Stadium. (Ok God bless Nevada for paying for it but he insisted on it) I thought the craziest thing I ever saw was fake grass at Aloha Stadium. Imagine that, the most beautiful place on earth and they roll out fake grass. But good ol Stanley, he wouldn’t be topped. In LA, the greatest weather anywhere, he decided, demanded, an enclosed stadium with plastic grass. The NFLPA should demand it go away. And you’d think owners would too with all the damn injuries it causes!!! Wouldn’t it be cost effective to have their employees play on real grass????

  3. Leslie Frazier is well accustomed to designing defensive game plans with half of his starting line-up unavailable. He has done this since game two and maintained a top-five defense. Kudos to Frazier and his staff.

