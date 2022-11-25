Von Miller did not tear his ACL, length of absence to be determined

Getty Images

Bills linebacker Von Miller went for an MRI on his injured knee Friday and the results ruled out one significant injury.

According to multiple reports, Miller did not tear his ACL during Thursday’s victory over the Lions. Miller was carted to the locker room late in the first half and initial word was that he suffered a knee sprain.

While Miller avoided an ACL tear, he’s not out of the woods at this point. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is concern about his lateral meniscus and the belief is that he will need to have surgery now or at some point after the season.

A decision on that is expected to come in a week or two, so Miller will almost certainly miss at least next Thursday’s game against the Patriots before there’s a firm idea about when and if he will be able to play again this season.