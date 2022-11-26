Bears elevate Nathan Peterman to active roster with Justin Fields questionable

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 26, 2022, 1:51 PM EST
We don’t yet know whether Bears quarterback Justin Fields will play on Sunday against the Jets, but the Bears are at least concerned enough about Fields’ health that they’re adding a third quarterback to the active roster.

Nathan Peterman has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Fields won’t play tomorrow against the Jets, but it does indicate the Bears think it’s a possibility. Officially, Fields is questionable with a left shoulder injury that he suffered in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

Trevor Siemian will start if Fields doesn’t play, and Peterman would be Siemian’s backup.

