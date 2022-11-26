Bengals elevate P Drue Chrisman, WE Kwamie Lassiter II

Getty Images

The Bengals have no yet officially ruled out receiver Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. They have, however, brought up a receiver from the practice squad.

The Bengals have announced that Kwamie Lassiter II has been elevated from from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 12.

Also promoted was punter Drue Chrisman.

These are so-called “standard elevation,” which means that, come Monday, they’ll revert to the practice squad.

Chrisman punted last week at Pittsburgh. Long-time Bengals punter Kevin Huber remains healthy and on the roster.

The Bengals will be able to elevate and revert Chrisman one more time before he would have to be kept on the roster or released. He would then be subject to waivers. If he cleared waivers, he could sign with any team’s practice squad.

Against the Steelers, Chrisman punted three times for 162 yards, an average of 54.0 yards per punt.