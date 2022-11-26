Bills sign Xavier Rhodes to active roster, put Christian Benford on IR

Getty Images

The Bills won’t be playing on Sunday, but they made a handful of roster moves on Saturday.

Rookie cornerback Christian Benford is heading to injured reserve after injuring his oblique during the Thanksgiving win over the Lions. The Bills signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes off the practice squad to take his place on the roster.

Rhodes played 25 defensive snaps and had two tackles for the team after being elevated for their Week 11 win over the Browns. He spent the last two seasons with the Colts and his first seven seasons with the Vikings.

Benford started five of the nine games he’s played this season. The sixth-round pick has 24 tackles and an interception.

The Bills also announced that they have signed wide receiver John Brown and defensive tackle C.J. Brewer to the practice squad.