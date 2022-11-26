Buccaneers activate Gio Bernard from IR; Leonard Fournette (hip) is out for Sunday

November 26, 2022
He’s officially back with the Bucs, after an absence of more than two months.

Veteran running back Gio Bernard has been added to the active roster for the Buccaneers. To create a spot for Bernard, the Bucs waived linebacker J.J. Russell.

The Bucs likewise elevated linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the practice squad.

After eight years with the Bengals, Bernard joined the Bucs in 2021. Last season, he had eight rushing attempts for 58 yards and 23 receptions for 123 yards. He scored three total touchdowns.

This year, Bernard appeared in two games, with no offensive statistics.

Bernard could get some work right away, given that Leonard Fournette will be unavailable on Sunday, with a hip injury. He was ruled out on Saturday.

