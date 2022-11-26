Cardinals activate Hollywood Brown, place Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown on Sunday, the first time the team has had the three in the same lineup.

Murray is returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out two games.

The Cardinals activated Brown from injured reserve Saturday, putting him back on the 53-player roster, though Brown is expected to have a snap count limit after missing five games with a fractured foot.

“I think it definitely changes things with Hollywood out there,” Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “The speed he has can’t be coached, and I think you have to look at that [as a defense] and look at how you are going to match up against a guy like myself because Hollywood can score a touchdown within a play or two just off how much he takes off on the field. It definitely helps me having him out there.”

The Cardinals finally placed tight end Zach Ertz on injured reserve after his season-ending knee surgery.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries also went on the IR list after battling a bad back for a few weeks. He will miss a minimum of four games before becoming eligible to return, which means his season could be over.

Four of the Cardinals’ five starting offensive linemen are on injured reserve, with Humphries joining left guard Justin Pugh (knee), center Rodney Hudson (knee) and right guard Will Hernandez (pectoral).

The Cardinals signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia from the practice squad to the active roster, with wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin) out this week and fellow wideout Greg Dortch (thumb) questionable to play.

The Cardinals also elevated wide receiver/return man Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad, a likely indicator of Dortch’s status, and tight end Maxx Williams received an elevation from the practice squad for a second consecutive game.