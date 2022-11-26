Colts list Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner as questionable for Monday Night Football

Getty Images

The Colts didn’t rule out any players for Monday Night Football, but they have several important defensive linemen they deemed questionable to play against the Steelers.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness) received a questionable designation. But it bodes well for his availability that he returned to a full practice Saturday after not practicing Thursday and Friday.

Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) seems less likely to play after not practicing all week.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) was out of practice Saturday after being added to the report Friday as a limited participant.

Tight end Kylen Granson (illness) also is questionable after missing practice all week.

Center Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee) was a full participant Saturday and does not have a designation. He did not practice Thursday and was limited Friday.