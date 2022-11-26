Davante Adams fined for abusive language toward an official

Getty Images

Broncos safety Justin Simmons made contact to Raiders receiver Davante Adams‘ head and neck area on an incomplete pass with 5:30 left in the third quarter, but no flag was thrown. Adams was a defensiveless receiver after Josey Jewell batted the ball away, and the NFL essentially confirmed officials missed the illegal hit.

The league fined Simmons $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on the play.

But Adams, the only player penalized on the play, received an even bigger fine.

He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for yelling at back judge Dino Paganelli, and the NFL docked Adams $29,785 for abusive language toward an official.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf received a fine for the same amount for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 10 after he argued with side judge Allen Baynes on a non-call.

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton received a $15,914 fine for an illegal blindside block against the Raiders.