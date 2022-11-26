Mac Jones: Patriots have “a huge game” coming up against Bills on Thursday night

Getty Images

The biggest game of the Patriots’ season so far is coming up on Thursday night, when they face the Bills in a game that will go a long way toward determining whether New England makes the playoffs.

“Yeah, it’s a huge game. I think Buffalo is the top, top team in the league,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said, via the Boston Herald. “Obviously they’re playing really well when you watch crossover film and things like that. Just a great team. We have to be able to play better to win. We know the challenge ahead.”

The Patriots haven’t faced the Bills yet this season (the second Patriots-Bills game is in Week 18), but last year Jones wasn’t able to do much against Buffalo in three opportunities: Jones only threw three passes in a win over the Bills on a windy night in Buffalo, then had a bad game in a regular-season loss to the Bills two weeks later, and another bad game in an even more lopsided loss to the Bills in the playoffs.

It’s probably safe to say that the Patriots won’t beat the Bills with Jones throwing three passes again. They need Jones to have a big game, in what is a very big game to their playoff hopes.