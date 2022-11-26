Mac Jones: Patriots have “a huge game” coming up against Bills on Thursday night

November 26, 2022
The biggest game of the Patriots’ season so far is coming up on Thursday night, when they face the Bills in a game that will go a long way toward determining whether New England makes the playoffs.

“Yeah, it’s a huge game. I think Buffalo is the top, top team in the league,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said, via the Boston Herald. “Obviously they’re playing really well when you watch crossover film and things like that. Just a great team. We have to be able to play better to win. We know the challenge ahead.”

The Patriots haven’t faced the Bills yet this season (the second Patriots-Bills game is in Week 18), but last year Jones wasn’t able to do much against Buffalo in three opportunities: Jones only threw three passes in a win over the Bills on a windy night in Buffalo, then had a bad game in a regular-season loss to the Bills two weeks later, and another bad game in an even more lopsided loss to the Bills in the playoffs.

It’s probably safe to say that the Patriots won’t beat the Bills with Jones throwing three passes again. They need Jones to have a big game, in what is a very big game to their playoff hopes.

  1. NFL is a bunch of jerks for making Bills and Pats fans wait this long into the season for the first match up.

    With the way the Fins and Jets fans have acted after the silver of success that their teams have had this year has had us Buffalo realizing that the Patriots ruled the East in a humble and respectful manner.

    Not a person in Buffalo that didn’t want to see the Evil Empire come to an end by my god how bad those people up and down the east coast have been. You’d think Miami had won 6 superbowls with Tua.

  2. Big game for both teams. The AFCE is one of the most competitive divisions now. After 20 years, it’s amazing to have real rivalries and division games that matter again.

    Jones played great the other night. The Bills will have to play better than they have over the past few weeks to earn a win on the road, against Belichick, who I’m sure will pull out the stops after what happened in the playoffs.

    Should be a close one. Can’t wait.

  3. This is NE’s best opportunity.. the Bills are decimated with injuries. But, the 2nd string Bills are still better..

  5. Bills backups are better than the Patsys starters. The question remains. Will the Bills finally punt?

  8. Not sure why most would expect the recent rivalry trend to change. The Patriots have struggled mightily with mobile QBs this season and Allen’s legs appear to be the only healthy body part he has going into the game. After seeing Justin Jefferson shred their secondary, I don’t expect Stefon Diggs to fare much worse.
    With Buffalo’s injuries on defence, the Patriots offence needs to win this game. I just don’t see that happening.

  10. Hey Mac, yes it is a big game, but no the Bills are not the best team in the league. There is a team that plays at Arrowhead stadium that as of right now is the best team in the league.

