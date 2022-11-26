Mike McCarthy says Jaylon Smith jumping into a pile was not a dirty play

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 26, 2022, 6:36 AM EST
NFL: NOV 24 Giants at Cowboys
Getty Images

When Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith jumped into a pile of players on Thanksgiving, landing on Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz, it looked more like a flying elbow in pro wrestling than a legitimate football play. But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says Smith wasn’t doing anything dirty.

McCarthy said that Smith — who was drafted by the Cowboys and played for them until they cut him a year ago — was just playing the game the energetic way he plays it.

“If you watch Jaylon play a lot, he jumps a lot,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s something that’s all over the tape. I don’t think it’s out of character for him.”

Smith has been making an impact for the Giants this season and played a season-high 68 defensive snaps on Thanksgiving. That WWE-style move was the play that drew the most attention, but McCarthy doesn’t think it was anything to worry about.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.