Ravens promote DeSean Jackson, rule out Isaiah Likely

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be with the Ravens for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Ravens have elevated the veteran from the practice squad for the second time this season. Jackson caught one pass for 16 yards in a Week Nine win over the Saints, but hurt his hamstring in that game.

The Ravens added wide receiver Devin Duvernay to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury. He’s listed as questionable.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely was also listed as limited, but the Ravens have now ruled him out with an ankle injury.

The Ravens also promoted linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad for Sunday and signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was placed on injured reserve.