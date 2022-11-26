Ravens promote DeSean Jackson, rule out Isaiah Likely

Posted by Josh Alper on November 26, 2022, 5:34 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be with the Ravens for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Ravens have elevated the veteran from the practice squad for the second time this season. Jackson caught one pass for 16 yards in a Week Nine win over the Saints, but hurt his hamstring in that game.

The Ravens added wide receiver Devin Duvernay to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury. He’s listed as questionable.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely was also listed as limited, but the Ravens have now ruled him out with an ankle injury.

The Ravens also promoted linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad for Sunday and signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was placed on injured reserve.

4 responses to “Ravens promote DeSean Jackson, rule out Isaiah Likely

  1. So Isaiah Likely is….. unlikely?

    *bah-dum-tis!*

    Thank you everyone. I’ll be here all weekend.

  4. DeSean Jackson is the top wideout on this team in 2022 and when they lose in the playoffs people are going to place 100% of the blame on the QB. No other team has this many off the street free agents playing prominent roles. If you are not going to pay Lamar Jackson then give all the money to Ozzie Newsome to come back from retirement.

