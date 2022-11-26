Report: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head-coaching job

Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders may be ready to take a step to a bigger college coaching job.

Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State, has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado and has interest in the job, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.

Once a national powerhouse, Colorado has fallen on hard times recently. The Buffaloes are 1-10 this year and have finished below .500 in 16 of the last 17 seasons.