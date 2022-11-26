Matt Rhule takes the Nebraska job

Posted by Mike Florio on November 26, 2022, 10:01 AM EST
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
The latest successful college coach turned failed NFL coach is going back to college.

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has become the new coach at Nebraska. The school has announced his arrival.

As of Friday, Nebraska had reportedly “zeroed in” on Rhule.

Given that Nebraska is a public university, the details of Rhule’s deal eventually will be released. One thing that may never be known is the impact of the contract on Rhule’s buyout from the Panthers.

The Carolina contract has a dollar-for-dollar offset, based on what he makes in a new job. But everything is negotiable. Rhule won’t want to work for free or for something close to it. For Panthers owner David Tepper, saving some of the money by having Rhule take the job is better than paying 100 cents on the dollar of everything that is owed.

While Tepper has no legal obligation to reveal the details of any reduction to Rhule’s buyout, if there’s a really good outcome for Rhule, the agent who negotiated it will surely tell someone in the media about it.

  2. Fantastic hire for them. Think he will turn around that Nebraska program similar to what Chip Kelly has done with UCLA.

  5. Tony Awesome says:
    November 26, 2022 at 10:33 am
    His style fits the college game moreso than at the NFL level.

    ———

    Hold the phone. When Rhule was at Temple and then Baylor all the hoopla was about how he ran a pro style offense and was well suited to the pros as a result.

    So…which is it?

    I just hope Rhule can forget about climbing the ladder long enough to develop a program and make it stick. Dude has zero integrity right now.

  7. They can structure the contract to allow him to double dip.

    He works for 50,000 a year for let’s say 3 years and then whatever he really should be paid is added to his remaining years.
    So he gets paid in full by both the college and by tepper

  9. I don’t blame him for trying the NFL. There are 32 jobs available. If you ever want to try it, you must take a spot when they open up to you.

  10. gather around kids and i’ll tell you a story, there was a time, long ago, when Nebraska & Miami were good at college football. They played each other many many times for the college football championship. Many times. Before you were born.

  11. mongonation says:
    November 26, 2022 at 10:18 am
    __________________

    Kelly is 27-28 during his time at UCLA. He hasn’t turned anything around.

  13. I think he’ll be great for the Huskers. Some people can’t coach in the NFL, and that’s fine. Rhule’s a good college coach.

