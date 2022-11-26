Matt Rhule takes the Nebraska job

Getty Images

The latest successful college coach turned failed NFL coach is going back to college.

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has become the new coach at Nebraska. The school has announced his arrival.

As of Friday, Nebraska had reportedly “zeroed in” on Rhule.

Given that Nebraska is a public university, the details of Rhule’s deal eventually will be released. One thing that may never be known is the impact of the contract on Rhule’s buyout from the Panthers.

The Carolina contract has a dollar-for-dollar offset, based on what he makes in a new job. But everything is negotiable. Rhule won’t want to work for free or for something close to it. For Panthers owner David Tepper, saving some of the money by having Rhule take the job is better than paying 100 cents on the dollar of everything that is owed.

While Tepper has no legal obligation to reveal the details of any reduction to Rhule’s buyout, if there’s a really good outcome for Rhule, the agent who negotiated it will surely tell someone in the media about it.