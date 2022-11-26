Report: No Ja’Marr Chase return on Sunday

NFL: OCT 23 Falcons at Bengals
He’s been back at practice. He apparently won’t be back on the field, at least not yet.

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase won’t play tomorrow at Tennessee, reports Jordan Schulz of The Score.

The Bengals have yet to officially downgrade Chase to out. Given that they play the Titans on the road, it’s possible that he’ll not make the trip and, in turn, be scratched one day before the game.

Chase has missed three games with a hip injury. This will be his fourth.

He was a limited participant in practice all week. The Bengals officially listed Chase as questionable on Friday.

2 responses to “Report: No Ja’Marr Chase return on Sunday

  1. Hey, Should I start Patrick Mahomes this week in fantasy football? Fantasy Football “Analyst” from NFL network: Yes.

    Thats the average depth and insight you’ll get from the big corporate fantasy football “gurus”.
    They actually have Harrison Butker and Tyler Bass as “recommended” PK starts for week 12.
    I sh*t you not. Fantasy football jumped the shark about 10 years ago when middle aged women, 13-year old boys started playing and global corporations began dedicating precious broadcast time for FF shows, articles and “rankings”.
    Once again Corporate America ruins a great American pastime and this is why we can’t have nice things.
    Big thanks goes out to Wall Street and greed.

  2. infectorman says:
    November 26, 2022 at 1:11 pm
    —————————————

    Something tells me this person is lost.
    Help please help! Lol!!

