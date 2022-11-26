Steelers rule out Jaylen Warren, Ahkello Witherspoon for Monday Night Football

Getty Images

The Steelers won’t have rookie running back Jaylen Warren for Monday Night Football. The team ruled him out Saturday with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Warren was injured in the first half against the Bengals, leaving Najee Harris to play 67 of 73 snaps. Warren played three and Benny Snell three. Fullback Derek Watt played seven.

Snell had no carries Sunday.

The Steelers also ruled out cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) after he missed practice all week.

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) and reserve wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) are questionable.

Center Mason Cole, who did not practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, was a full participant Saturday and has no designation.