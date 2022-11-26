Titans rule out Randy Bullock, activate Caleb Shudak

Getty Images

The Titans will have a new kicker for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

The team announced that they have activated Caleb Shudak from the physically unable to perform list. Randy Bullock has been downgraded to out with a calf injury that initially led the team to list him as questionable to play this weekend.

Shudak was an undrafted free agent signing this offseason and he went on the PUP list after suffering a leg injury. He was 24-of-28 on field goals while at Iowa last season.

It’s the second straight game that Bullock has missed. Josh Lambo kicked in his place last week, but he was waived earlier this week.

The Titans also promoted defensive back Greg Mabin and linebacker Andre Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.