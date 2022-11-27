Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury

Posted by Charean Williams on November 27, 2022, 10:49 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive.

Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play.

He was in obvious discomfort as he led the Packers to a field goal, cutting their deficit to 34-23.

After leaving the field, Rodgers jogged directly to the training room.

The Packers announced he is questionable to return with an oblique injury.

Jordan Love is warming up on the sideline, readying to enter the game on the Packers’ next possession.

Rodgers, who also has a thumb injury, also took a hit to the head and neck area from Reed Blankenship, who was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Rodgers is 11-of-16 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury

  3. Historic night. The Packers future begins with Love. Rogers leaves the field for perhaps the last time.
    Aaron now has a reason to go home for the season.

  4. Collinsworth attempted to keep his Rogers worship session going, including a remark that an easy 10 yard TD throw to an open receiver is “something you see from one of the best.” It all quickly fell apart.
    Stick a fork in ‘em cheeseheads, they’re done.

  5. bye Aaron, I won’t say I enjoyed you in the NFCN, but I had to appreciate your skill. Best of luck in future endeavors.

  6. Several fans have texted and said that grimacing look on my face suits me a lot better than my usual smirk. They say the grimace is getting worse watching Love play much better than I have all season. If this keeps up I could get benched. What a way to end my career.

  8. And thus ends the illustrious career of a one Aaron Rodgers as the Packers qb. No real sense to play him again.
    As TS Elliott once said, not with a bang but a whimper.

  9. When it’s the kind of injury that makes taking in breath painful,you have to feel for the guy,no matter how off-putting he is at times.

  10. As a physician, I can vouch that there is zero legitimate evidence of Rodgers having a SIGNIFICANT fracture of his thumb. If he did, it would be incapacitating, and he would have to sit out like Dak, and need surgery. He has been milking it. This new injury, however, seems legitimate, or he has exacerbated the minor thumb injury for it to become significant.

  11. Aaron isn’t even on the bench talking to Love or anything. This guy doesn’t care about the team or the other players, just getting his.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.