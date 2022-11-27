Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive.

Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play.

He was in obvious discomfort as he led the Packers to a field goal, cutting their deficit to 34-23.

After leaving the field, Rodgers jogged directly to the training room.

The Packers announced he is questionable to return with an oblique injury.

Jordan Love is warming up on the sideline, readying to enter the game on the Packers’ next possession.

Rodgers, who also has a thumb injury, also took a hit to the head and neck area from Reed Blankenship, who was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Rodgers is 11-of-16 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.