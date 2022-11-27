Allen Robinson will miss the rest of the season

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson‘s first season with the Rams is over.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs that Robinson will miss the final six games of the year with the foot injury that kept him from playing this weekend. McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website, that a CT scan on Friday showed a stress fracture on the navicular bone in Robinson’s foot and he will need to have the injury surgically repaired.

Robinson’s move to Los Angeles led to high hopes about what he would bring to the offense, but it turned out to be one of many disappointments for the defending Super Bowl champions instead. Robinson had 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the team.

Cooper Kupp is also out after ankle surgery and the Rams are now 3-8 while playing with an injury riddled offensive line, which should lead to more questions about whether the team will also shut Matthew Stafford, who is in the concussion protocol and dealing with a neck injury, down for the year.