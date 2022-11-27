Anthony Schwartz 31-yard touchdown gives Browns 7-0 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 27, 2022, 1:16 PM EST
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
The Browns are off to another good start.

Cleveland used some trickery to score a touchdown on the club’s opening drive. A handoff to running back Nick Chubb then went to receiver Anthony Schwartz on an end around. Schwartz took the ball 31 yards to the house — getting a key block from quarterback Jacoby Brissett along the way.

The Browns converted the only third down they faced on the possession with a 15-yard run by Nick Chubb.

In his last start before Deshaun Watson comes back from his suspension, Brissett has started 3-of-3 for 28 yards.

But scoring on their opening drive has meant nothing for the Browns as of late. The team has lost its last seven games when scoring on its opening drive, per the FOX broadcast. That’s the longest active streak in the league.

Moreover, the Browns have scored five opening drive touchdowns in 2022 but have lost every game.

1 responses to “Anthony Schwartz 31-yard touchdown gives Browns 7-0 lead

  1. If Brissett wins and has the stats you bench him?! For someone whom hasn’t played in close to two years?!??!?!
    Somebody gotta Brown it up.

