Bears now say they’ll make game-time decision on starting quarterback

Getty Images

There’s been more intrigue than expected about who will start at quarterback for the Bears against the Jets on Sunday.

Justin Fields is inactive because of a left shoulder injury and that meant Trevor Siemian was the next man up on the depth chart. Siemian injured his oblique during warmups, however, and the Bears announced that Nathan Peterman would get the start instead.

Shortly before the opening kickoff, the Bears shifted gears again. The team now says it will be a game-time decision regarding who is running the offense. Siemian was seen working with the first team in the team’s final pregame warmups.

It is just about time for the game, so the Bears’ final decision will be known soon.