Bengals improve to 7-4 with 20-16 victory over Titans

Getty Images

A good game between the Bengals and Titans came to a lackluster end.

Cincinnati lined up to kick a 31-yard field goal that would have put the club up 23-16 with just under two minutes left. But on the attempt, the Titans were flagged for unnecessary roughness, as the team hit the long snapper.

That led to an automatic first down. And because the Titans had no more timeouts, it was effectively the end of the game. The Bengals took a few knees and got out of Nashville with a 20-16 victory.

Playing without Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals got another big game from Tee Higgins. he finished with seven catches for 114 yards with a touchdown. Running back Samaje Perine — starting for the injured Joe Mixon — had 58 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. he also caught four passes for 35 yards.

Quarterback Joe Burrow finished 22-of-37 for 270 yards with a touchdown.

Cincinnati’s defense did a strong job of containing running back Derrick Henry on the ground all game long. He finished averaging just 2.2 yards per carry, taking 17 attempts for just 38 yards. Henry did finish as Tennessee’s leading receiver with three catches for 79 yards, including a 69-yard screen. That play ended in a touchdown after Henry fumbled into the end zone and receiver Treylon Burks recovered it for the score.

With the win, Cincinnati is now 7-4 on the season. Depending on what happens with the Ravens in the AFC North, that victory could have significant postseason implications, as the Bengals now own the tiebreaker over the Titans.

The Bengals will host the Chiefs next week.

With the loss, the Titans are now also 7-4. They’ll play the Eagles in Philadelphia next week.