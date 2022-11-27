Bengals, Titans tied 10-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Bengals and Titans have played a tight first half and the two teams are tied 10-10 at halftime.

Tennessee had a chance to take a 13-10 lead at the end of the second quarter, but kicker Caleb Shuck — playing for the injured Randy Bullock — pushed a 35-yard field goal wide right.

Cincinnati’s previous drive ended with running back Samaje Perine taking the ball in for a 7-yard touchdown. That play capped a nine-play, 92-yard drive that took 5:34 off the clock.

The Bengals have started three possessions from at or behind their 10-yard line. The touchdown drive was their first that didn’t go three-and-out.

Tennessee scored its touchdown in an unconventional way. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit running back Derrick Henry on a screen pass that Henry took 69 yards down the field. But cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt forced a fumble just before Henry crossed the goal line.

Receiver Treylon Burks ended up falling on the ball in the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

Henry has just 13 yards on seven carries, with the Titans’ defense bottling him up well at the line of scrimmage. Tannehill is 14-of-23 passing for 190 yards.

Joe Burrow is 12-of-20 passing for 122 yards. He’s also tied for the team’s lead in rushing with 29 yards. Perine, starting for the injured Joe Mixon, has six carries for 29 yards and four catches for 35 yards.

The Titans are slated to have the ball to open the second half.