Brian Robinson TD puts Commanders up 7-3

Getty Images

The Commanders capped their first offensive possession on Sunday with a touchdown.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke hit running back Brian Robinson for a 14-yard pass and the ensuing extra point put the Commanders up 7-3 on the Falcons.

Heinicke was 4-of-4 for 63 yards on the drive, including two connections with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for 32 yards.

The Falcons opened the game with a good drive of their own. Marcus Mariota ran for one first down and the Falcons picked up two others before things stalled out in Washington territory. Younghoe Koo‘s 48-yard field goal staked them to a short-lived lead on the road.