C.J. Gardner-Johnson injures rib as Packers take 14-13 lead

After falling behind 13-0 to open the game, the Packers have taken the lead.

Aaron Rodgers threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter. The Packers lead 14-13.

It was Cobb’s first touchdown this season.

The Packers got the ball back by stopping the Eagles on third-and-one and fourth-and-one from the Philadelphia 37. On the fourth-down play, the play should have been stopped for an illegal snap from Jason Kelce.

Hurts fumbled the ball and Miles Sanders recovered, but the Eagles took over on downs.

The Packers faced a fourth-and-five at the Philadelphia 32, and Rogers completed a 21-yard pass to Christian Watson. Even worse for the Eagles, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was injured.

Gardner-Johnson, the NFL’s leader in interceptions, was carted to the training room from the sideline for further evaluation. The Eagles list him as questionable to return with a rib injury.

Reed Blankenship has replaced him.