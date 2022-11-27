Chargers’ 2-point conversion with 15 seconds left delivers a 25-24 comeback win

Getty Images

The Chargers trailed for most of Sunday, but they had a fourth-quarter comeback and a gutsy decision to escape Arizona with a 25-24 win. It was Los Angeles’ fourth fourth-quarter comeback of the season.

The Chargers improved to 6-5, while the Cardinals fell to 4-8.

The Chargers scored with 15 seconds remaining on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Austin Ekeler. Brandon Staley opted to go for the win with a 2-point conversion.

Isaiah Simmons lost tight end Gerald Everett, who caught the pass in the end zone for the win.

The Chargers were 7-of-11 on 2-point conversions last season but had not tried one this season.

It was an improbable victory for the Chargers and a heart-wrenching loss for the Cardinals. Arizona gained 366 yards but had two turnovers, missed a field goal and went three-and-out on three possessions in the fourth quarter after taking the lead (not counting the last one that began with 11 seconds remaining).

The Cardinals regained the lead, 24-17, with 13:31 remaining on a 6-yard touchdown reception by James Conner, but they gained only a total of 16 yards on their next three possessions.

Herbert finished 35-of-47 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He had an interception by Zaven Collins overturned by replay in the fourth quarter. It would have given the Cardinals the ball at the Chargers 45.

DeAndre Carter caught seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown and Keenan Allen caught 11 for 60 yards and a score.

Kyler Murray, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, completed 18 of 29 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Conner rushed for 120 yards on 25 carries and caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown but also lost a fumble.

DeAndre Hopkins caught four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.