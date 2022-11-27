Chargers take 14-10 lead on DeAndre Carter’s touchdown catch

Getty Images

The Chargers trailed the Cardinals 10-0. They lead 14-10 now.

Los Angeles came to life in the second quarter, with Justin Herbert throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen with 8:51 remaining until halftime and a 33-yarder to DeAndre Carter with 4:28 on the clock. The Chargers are playing without receiver Mike Williams today.

Herbert began the day 2-of-6 for 19 yards but has gone 12-of-13 for 125 yards and two touchdowns since.

Carter has two receptions for 39 yards to lead the team.

The Chargers had to go only 56 yards on their go-ahead touchdown drive as the Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 34. Kyler Murray‘s pass was intercepted by Derwin James at the Los Angeles 44, with James apparently not realizing how much yardage he cost his team by not batting down the ball.

It ended up not mattering as the Chargers scored five plays later anyway.

The Chargers have taken a hit on the offensive line, though, as right tackle Trey Pipkins aggravated his knee injury on Carter’s touchdown. He is questionable to return. Center Corey Linsley is in the training room being evaluated for a concussion.