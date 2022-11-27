Chase Young unlikely to play today

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young appears unlikely to make his 2022 season debut today against the Falcons.

Young, who is listed as questionable, is unlikely to play, according to multiple reports.

In addition to the knee injury he suffered more than a year ago, Young is currently battling an illness, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Young suffered a torn ACL more than a year ago and hasn’t played since. He was the defensive rookie of the year in 2020, but he didn’t play as well in 2021 before his injury, and now his injury has cost him most of his third season. The Commanders still hope Young has a bright future, but they may have to keep waiting to see what he can contribute this year.