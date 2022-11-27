Chiefs improve to 9-2 with 26-10 victory over Rams

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 27, 2022, 7:30 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

With all the injuries the Rams are dealing with on offense, the Chiefs entered Sunday’s game with a massive advantage.

Los Angeles kept it close for much of the matchup. But Kansas City still won 26-10, improving to 9-2 on the season.

Armed with a 20-10 lead, the Chiefs looked like they were going to put the game away either with a field goal or a touchdown with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter. But on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to safety Nick Scott.

But making his first pro start for the injured Matthew Stafford, quarterback Bryce Perkins tossed an interception of his own a play later, with defensive back L'Jarius Sneed picking off the pass. That led to another Kansas City field goal to make the score 23-10. Harrison Butker would add one more after another Perkins interception, giving his club a 26-10 advantage.

Though the Rams let up 26 points, they did frustrate the Chiefs’ offense in the red zone. Kansas City converted just one of its six red-zone opportunities into a touchdown.

Mahomes finished 27-of-42 for 320 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 36 yards. Travis Kelce finished with four catches for 57 yards and a TD — a 39-yard pass that opened the scoring.

On the other side, Perkins was just 13-of-23 for 100 yards with a touchdown and two picks. He was Los Angeles’ leading rusher with 44 yards on nine carries. Van Jefferson led the club with three catches for 29 yards with a TD.

The Rams had just 13 first downs and finish with only 198 total yards. Kansas City had 29 and 437 in the same categories.

With the win, the Chiefs are 9-2 and remain the AFC’s top seed. They’ll visit Cincinnati for a key matchup against the 7-4 Bengals next week.

The 3-8 Rams will host the Seahawks in Week 13.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Chiefs improve to 9-2 with 26-10 victory over Rams

  1. The Chiefs are going to be hosting a 5th straight AFC Championship game. Mahomes is now entering that status of making anyone he plays with better. People will want to take a pay cut to play with Mahomes. He’s paid that big contract because this will happen. Hey NFL, say hello to your new daddy for the next 10-15 years.

  3. Andy Reid as well, every year he’s able to tinker away and reload this team, and he’s been doing it his whole head coaching career. But what else can you expect from a dissident from Bill Walsh’s coaching tree. I know he never coached directly under Walsh but that knowledge was passed on through Mike Holmgren. And Andy’s own coaching tree ain’t nothing to sneeze at either. I’m a fan of great football and that’s what this team brings each and every week.

    Appreciate greatness haters, we went from the Patriots dynasty to this one. It’s a great time to be a football fan

  5. Normally I’m not thrilled when Reid seemingly takes his foot off the gas, but against a Rams team that was clearly depleted it was important to do just enough to keep the game out of reach for them without walking away from this game with a critical injury.

  7. Chiefs’ fans are so precious.
    You’re supposed to beat bad teams like the injury depleted Rams. Won against a third string quarterback with a decimated offensive line and wide receiver corps and they’re thinking they’re a Super Bowl favourite again. That’s some laughable amount of confidence from such an expected victory.
    KC has wondrous success against backup QBs or bad teams, though they barely beat the Titans with Malik Willis starting a couple of weeks ago, but the fact remains that their defence is a sieve and will be tested in January. You can’t always have the ball last to win games…

  8. Easiest game the Chiefs will play all year. Especially against a team without Stafford and Kupp. Chiefs may be the number 1 seed again but that does not exactly guarantee them a Super Bowl berth. Although in the regular season other than their next game against the Bengals they all look pretty for Kansas City.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.