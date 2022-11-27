Commanders announce Chase Young will not play

Getty Images

The Commanders will have to wait at least another week to get defensive end Chase Young back.

Young, who had been listed as questionable for today’s game against the Falcons, was officially ruled out on Sunday morning.

“We have downgraded DE Chase Young (knee/illness) to out for today’s game,” the Commanders said in a brief announcement.

The nature of Young’s illness is unknown, but his knee injury remains a concern. He suffered a torn ACL more than a year ago and still hasn’t played since.

The Commanders face the Giants next week and have their bye after that. It remains unclear when Young will get on the field.