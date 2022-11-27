Darnell Mooney to locker room with leg injury

Getty Images

The Bears lost a defensive starter to an injury in the first half and an offensive one went to the locker room in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney stayed down at the end of a David Montgomery run and grabbed at his lower left leg. Mooney needed to be helped off the field and he went directly to the locker room after making his exit.

Mooney has not caught a pass on Sunday, but he is the Bears’ leader in catches and receiving yards this season.

Safety Eddie Jackson was the defensive starter who left the game. He’s been ruled out with a foot injury.

The Jets lead 17-10 with just over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.