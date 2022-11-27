David Njoku touchdown catch forces Buccaneers-Browns to overtime

Getty Images

The Buccaneers couldn’t put the Browns away and now the game is going to overtime.

Tight end David Njoku made perhaps the catch of his career late in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-10 from the Tampa Bay 12 with 37 seconds left, quarterback Jacoby Brissett hit Njoku over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown. Njoku had to reach one arm out to pull the catch in.

The Buccaneers had three timeouts for their ensuing drive, but curiously didn’t call timeout after quarterback Tom Brady connected with running back Rachaad White on a 1-yard pass to start the possession.

That took the clock down from probably somewhere around 28 seconds to 15 seconds by the time of the next snap.

Julio Jones caught a pass to put the Buccaneers at the Cleveland 48. But the Bucs couldn’t get any further down the field and the game went to overtime.

The Bucs are set to receive the overtime kickoff.