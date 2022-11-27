DeAndre Hopkins 33-yard touchdown catch-and-run gives Cardinals early lead

Posted by Charean Williams on November 27, 2022, 4:40 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals look more like the Cardinals in the early part of last season.

With Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown playing together for the first time, the Cardinals have 128 yards after two drives. They also have a 7-0 lead.

Hopkins caught a pass from Murray and weaved and spun 33 yards to the end zone with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter. It is Arizona’s second first quarter touchdown of the season.

Murray, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, is 6-of-6 for 71 yards.

Brown has two receptions for 11 yards in his return from injured reserve.

The Chargers have only 17 yards thus far.

