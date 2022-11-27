Deebo Samuel, Cam Jordan are expected to play

Getty Images

The Saints will be at Levi’s Stadium to face the 49ers on Sunday and both teams had some key players listed as questionable to play on Friday’s injury report.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was the headline name for the home team. Samuel is still dealing with a hamstring injury, but multiple reports indicate that he will be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that is also the case for Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. Jordan missed last Sunday’s game with an eye injury and that was the first game he’s ever missed due to injury, but it appears he’ll be starting his next consecutive games streak.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was also listed as questionable, but Rapoport reports that he’s expected to miss another game with an abdomen injury. Lattimore last played in Week Five.