Deshaun Watson set for reinstatement Monday

The Browns won’t have quarterback Deshaun Watson for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, but they should have him for their Week 13 game against the Texans.

Sunday’s game is the 11th of the year for Cleveland and it is the final one of the suspension that Watson received for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women and he has settled more than 20 civil lawsuits filed against him.

In addition to the suspension, Watson was fined $5 million and ordered to follow a treatment plan in order to return to the field. Per multiple reports, Watson has complied with those terms and is set to be reinstated on Monday.

The Browns have said that the plan is for Watson to replace Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback once he’s eligible to play. Assuming he does take the field against his former team on December 4, it will be the first regular season game for Watson since the end of the 2020 season.