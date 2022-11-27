Dolphins’ first half enough to beat Texans 30-15

November 27, 2022
The Dolphins looked like a Super Bowl contender in the first half Sunday. They outgained the Texans 287 to 32 in the first 30 minutes as Tua Tagovailoa went 20-of-34 for 278 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins, though, slept walked through the second half.

They won 30-15 with Tagovailoa leaving with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter after taking four big sacks.

Tagovailoa finished 22-of-36 for 299 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans outgained the Dolphins 178 to 52 in the second half. Kyle Allen finished his first start in more than two years with 26 completions on 39 attempts for 215 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

He hit Jordan Akins for a 25-yard score.

The Dolphins defense ruled the first half. Xavien Howard returned an Akins fumble 16 yards for a scoop-and-score touchdown, and Andrew Van Ginkel had a 23-yard interception return to the Houston 3 to set up a Jeff Wilson touchdown run.

The Dolphins moved to 8-3, while the Texans fell to 1-9-1 and remain in line for the No. 1 overall draft selection in 2023.

Miami does have injury concerns on its offensive line with Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead leaving early.

  1. Tua has been unbelievable these last 5 games!
    He is looking like the MVP!!!!!!!

    This 5 game streak has been against opponents of a combined 13-38-1……

    Don’t know if there was a softer stretch of 5 games in NFL history.

  2. 60ftoctopus sounds jealous. Should the Dolphins have lost these games? Taking care of business is all it is. Don’t worry Buffalo. You’ll get your chance to see Miami again. Fins Up!

  3. Should have been a statement game for the phins. Only statement they made was the team is made out of glass and they are a four win team without tua.

  6. Funny how the rest of the AFC East fans make fun of the Dolphins “easy schedule” when they are playing nearly the same one. Maybe you forget the Fins had to open against Pats, Ravens, Bills and Bengals (all Playoff teams last year). If Tua wasn’t injured this team is easily 10 wins instead of 8. They have NEVER had their starting Defense on the field yet. This week missing 5! All Tua does is Win!

