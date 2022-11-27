Dolphins’ first half enough to beat Texans 30-15

Getty Images

The Dolphins looked like a Super Bowl contender in the first half Sunday. They outgained the Texans 287 to 32 in the first 30 minutes as Tua Tagovailoa went 20-of-34 for 278 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins, though, slept walked through the second half.

They won 30-15 with Tagovailoa leaving with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter after taking four big sacks.

Tagovailoa finished 22-of-36 for 299 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans outgained the Dolphins 178 to 52 in the second half. Kyle Allen finished his first start in more than two years with 26 completions on 39 attempts for 215 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

He hit Jordan Akins for a 25-yard score.

The Dolphins defense ruled the first half. Xavien Howard returned an Akins fumble 16 yards for a scoop-and-score touchdown, and Andrew Van Ginkel had a 23-yard interception return to the Houston 3 to set up a Jeff Wilson touchdown run.

The Dolphins moved to 8-3, while the Texans fell to 1-9-1 and remain in line for the No. 1 overall draft selection in 2023.

Miami does have injury concerns on its offensive line with Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead leaving early.