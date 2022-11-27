Dolphins rolling over Houston, up 10-0 after two drives

Getty Images

Durham Smythe wouldn’t have been real high on the list of candidates to score for the Dolphins today. Smythe entered the game with only two touchdowns in his career, both in 2020, and he had only six catches for 50 yards this season.

But Smythe’s 4-yard touchdown catch from Tua Tagovailoa is the first of what could be many touchdowns for the Dolphins against the Texans.

Miami leads 10-0, and it could be 14-0 if not for a holding penalty on Robert Hunt after the Dolphins had first-and-10 at the Houston 17 on their first drive. They settled for a 45-yard field goal by Jason Sanders.

The Dolphins’ first drive was nine plays and 39 yards and and their second eight for 59.

Miami has outgained Houston 108 to 12, with Tagovailoa going 8-of-12 for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle and Trent Sherfield both have two catches for 33 yards and Tyreek Hill three for 31.