D’Onta Foreman hopes to rebound from disappointing Week 11 showing

Against the Ravens last weekend, Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman had 24 yards on 11 carries. He called the performance “shit” after the game.

He felt no differently later in the week.

“I felt the same way after the game as I did when I watched the film,” Foreman said recently, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Foreman believed he looked tentative against the Baltimore. He wants to be less hesitant against the Broncos.

“Just gotta make sure I’ve got my eyes on the right spot, locked in on my keys, just be more downhill,” Foreman said. “I felt like I was kind of running sideways a lot. So I’ve just gotta get back to playing my game, trusting it and just doing what I do. But I definitely felt the same way after watching the film.”

He’ll get a chance soon to create some better film, with yet another quarterback handing him the ball.