Elijah Moore: That’s what happens when we play Jets football

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2022, 4:37 PM EST
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore‘s postgame comments earlier this season drew attention because of his complaints about his role on the offense.

Moore only caught two passes against the Bears on Sunday, but there was no bellyaching to be heard. One of the catches went for a 42-yard gain and the other was a 22-yard touchdown as the Jets routed the Bears 31-10 behind new starting quarterback Mike White.

Moore said after the game that it was “too much fun” being part of an offense that was firing on all cylinders before being asked what message the Jets’ performance sent to the league.

“That’s what happens when we play New York Jets football. That’s the real New York Jets football,” Moore said, via SNY.

The Jets were 6-4 without getting that kind of offensive performance, but their chances of continuing to pick up wins and advancing to the postseason will look a lot better if they can keep playing that kind of football.

6 responses to “Elijah Moore: That’s what happens when we play Jets football

  2. touchback6 says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:38 pm
    VS theBears
    Are we talking about that same Bears team that embarrassed the last place Patriots on national television?

  3. mongonation says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:40 pm
    touchback6 says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:38 pm
    VS theBears
    Are we talking about that same Bears team that embarrassed the last place Patriots on national television?
    You mean the one where Goodell made the necessary phone calls for that to happen? Yes, the Bears and the refs.

  5. The Jets only seem to win when they are playing Backup QB’s. Good for them. Better to be lucky than good in their case.

  6. Vasteelerfan says:
    November 27, 2022 at 4:44 pm
    Ya the same Bears team that trashed the Pats.? Funny how short a trolls memory is…lol

    I had no idea Fields played today. Lying doesn’t work very well.

