Further evaluation coming for Terron Armstead’s pectoral injury

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead left Sunday’s win over the Texans with a pectoral injury and there was no immediate word about the severity of the injury after the game.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at his press conference that Armstead needs to have the injury evaluated further by doctors on Monday before the team will have an idea about what it will mean for his availability moving forward. The injury happened in the first half and the Dolphins went up 30-0 before the break, but McDaniel said the injury was serious enough that Armstead would not have stayed in a closer game.

“That was an injury regardless of the score that was going to keep him out of the game,” McDaniel said, via Safid Deen of USA Today.

Right tackle Austin Jackson also suffered an ankle injury during the game, so the Dolphins will have plenty to monitor on the injury front heading into Week 13.