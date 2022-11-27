Isiah Pacheco touchdown gives Chiefs 20-3 lead

Getty Images

It’s midway through the third quarter, but it feels like the Chiefs have already done enough to defeat the injury-plagued Rams.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco scored a 3-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession of the third quarter to give the club a 20-3 lead.

Pacheco’s score capped a 12-play, 71-yard drive that took 6:52 off the clock.

The Chiefs faced only one third down on the possession and converted it with Patrick Mahomes’ short pass to Jerrick McKinnon. Mahomes scrambled to the 3-yard line on second-and-7, extending the ball over the first down marker to set up Pacheco’s touchdown.

Mahomes is now 21-of-32 for 257 yards with a TD. Pacheco has 10 carries for 44 yards with his touchdown.

Though Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was examined for a concussion, he apparently cleared the check as he’s been on the field in the second half.