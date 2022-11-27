Jacoby Brissett: I’m grateful for this opportunity

Posted by Josh Alper on November 27, 2022, 5:09 PM EST
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension comes to an end on Monday and that meant Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers was the last one that Jacoby Brissett is sure to start this season.

Brissett went out with a bang. He hit wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 45-yard gain that set up running back Nick Chubb‘s game-winning touchdown run in overtime.

After the game, Brissett said that he was “grateful for this opportunity” to be the starting quarterback and that he’ll continue to come to work with the same attitude he brought to the starting job.

“I still have a job to do. I’m still on the team. I’ve still got to be the same person everyday, no matter what. I’m excited for him to come back and looking forward to next week,” Brissett said, via 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns went 4-7 with Brissett as their starter and the quarterback was 234-of-368 for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions in those outings.

  1. Brissett = Class act.

    He deserves better than what the Browns are about to do to him. I’d stick with him over that predator!

  2. Browns haven’t lost games due to quarterback play. The offense has mostly been adequate enough. The defense is where we have struggled. Jacoby has proven capable and should keep the starting job. But I guess the 230 million dollar man isn’t going to be sitting on the bench. What’s the point? So we can finish the season with 6 wins? Smh.

  4. Thanks for the hard work Jacoby, but we are bringing in the predator to replace you. It’s what the fans are calling for, I’m sure you understand.

  9. Always loved this kid! He’s a true pro and really a pretty good QB. Hopefully, he can sign with a new team next year that respects what he brings ti the game.

  10. He’s been solid, played the best ball of his career with the Browns. If only the Browns had a better defense.

  11. they kept showing the stat how long it was between Browns TDs the last couple games .. almost 3 qtrs 40 some min .. JB did a nice job .but he still a back up ..

