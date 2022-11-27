Jacoby Brissett: I’m grateful for this opportunity

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension comes to an end on Monday and that meant Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers was the last one that Jacoby Brissett is sure to start this season.

Brissett went out with a bang. He hit wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 45-yard gain that set up running back Nick Chubb‘s game-winning touchdown run in overtime.

After the game, Brissett said that he was “grateful for this opportunity” to be the starting quarterback and that he’ll continue to come to work with the same attitude he brought to the starting job.

“I still have a job to do. I’m still on the team. I’ve still got to be the same person everyday, no matter what. I’m excited for him to come back and looking forward to next week,” Brissett said, via 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns went 4-7 with Brissett as their starter and the quarterback was 234-of-368 for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions in those outings.