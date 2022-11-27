Jaguars beat Ravens on Trevor Lawrence TD pass and two-point conversion

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of the best performances of his young career today against the Ravens, marching his offense down the field for a touchdown in the final seconds, then throwing a two-point conversion pass to win the game.

The Jaguars’ 28-27 win was a big moment in Lawrence’s career, and one of the strongest indications yet that Jacksonville has its franchise quarterback. And the two-point conversion was a gutsy and correct call from Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

The Ravens missed plenty of opportunities throughout the game, including a 67-yard field goal attempt as time expired from Justin Tucker, who had the accuracy but not quite the distance.

Baltimore’s loss drops the Ravens to 7-4, and combined with Cincinnati’s win today, it means that the Ravens are in a real battle in the NFC North.

The Jaguars’ win improves their record to 4-7. That’s not quite where they hoped they’d be in Year 2 when they drafted Lawrence, but he’s doing things that give them hope for the future.

29 responses to “Jaguars beat Ravens on Trevor Lawrence TD pass and two-point conversion

  2. Luckily for the Ravens they face the lowly Broncos next week and have a cake schedule moving otherwise.

    Otherwise they would be in serious danger of falling out of the playoff race.

  7. Considering the Urban Meyers season as largely wasted, Lawrence is still a project in progress. Showing some improvements though.

  10. Ya, cake schedule…. They just lost to the Jags, if you’re losing to the Jags, you can’t have a cake schedule.

  11. Lamar Jackson with Zachie Wilson kinda numbers. lol

    And that bum wants 50 mil per? Baltimore has a serious problem.

  13. Doug Pederson has got them playing pretty good – not saying their going to the Super Bowl anytime soon but should be tougher in that division next season.

  14. “And the two-point conversion was a gutsy and correct call from Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson” had the pass been broken up, this site would criticize the play call to no end.

  19. This was my comment on a Ravens thread earlier this week……..Y’all still want to give me all those thumbs down???? “Upset pick of the week. Take Jacksonville in this one. This is the game where the Ravens train hits the switch and changes tracks. Of the 7 losses the Jaguars have, 6 have been by 1 score or less. They blew out the Chargers and the Colts were in the game for most of 4 quarters against the Chiefs and are coming off a bye. The Ravens are walking into an ambush. They are being overlooked. Baltimore was 8-3 this time last year and the wheels, sides, seats and frame fell off the cart. It’s Deja Vu all over again”!!!!

  20. touchback 6 – still talking trash with your Pats still holding down last place? Good win on Thanksgiving… oh wait!

  21. Not sure why exactly but I’ve always enjoyed watching Harbaugh lose at the end, maybe it has something to do with his smugness

  22. Of course going for two was a good call. They are going anywhere, so why not go for two…I don’t see any downside. If they go to OT, it is 50/50 on the coin flip and Baltimore has that monster field goal kicker.

  23. This is probably the worst and most embarrassing loss by any team this year. Lamar is leaving in the off season (Detroit) and those rumblings are starting to affect the locker room. These guys aren’t playing hard for him right now.

  24. Ravens offense has been playing not to lose the past month and a half. Jackson is not playing like a guy who is worth 50 or even 49 or even 30 million per season. Baltimore needs to franchise him and then find a replacement cause his salary and inconsistent olay will just bring this team down.

  25. How did MVP Lamar do today? I assume he must have lit up the #23rd ranked passing defense. Wait, another bad performance missing open receivers again? Another fumble? Well, it was clearly the receivers’ faults today. Or the O line. Or the play calling. Let’s see now… since week 3 Lamar has been one of the worst QBs in the league. Are you sure he’s worth all that money? Same story literally every year.

  26. It’s always nice to see the Ravens and their imposter QB lose. Looks like their annual late season collapse is under way. Can’t wait for the Steelers to beat them like a drum. Lol

  27. Ravens are not a Super Bowl contender. Struggled to beat the Panthers last, lose to the Jaguars this one. Doesn’t matter that their schedule is soft, their defence is softer.
    They simply can’t hold a lead in the 4th quarter.

  29. pumpfake says:
    November 27, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    touchback 6 – still talking trash with your Pats still holding down last place? Good win on Thanksgiving… oh wait!

    206Rate

    ——————

    Yeah, Pats need to make sure they can win vs a team that is handed a free 10 points because refs and Goodell intentionally don’t know rules when NE plays.

    Always good to know.

