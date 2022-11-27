Jalen Hurts’ two long runs set up Eagles’ opening touchdown

Getty Images

Kenneth Gainwell got the glory, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run, but it was Jalen Hurts‘ legs that set up the opening-drive score.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff, and, after two incompletions, faced a third-and-10. Hurts scrambled for 24 yards before Rudy Ford pushed him out of bounds.

Later in the drive, on third-and-six from the Green Bay 34, Hurts ran for 28.

Gainwell was in the end zone two plays later, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 11:19 remaining in the first quarter.

Sanders had three carries for 11 yards and Gainwell two for 6.

Hurts completed 1 of 3 passes for 6 yards.

Packers safety Darnell Savage was injured on Hurts’ first carry and is questionable to return with a foot injury.